Johor plans to organise traditional sports, games to scout for new talents

KLUANG: The Johor government plans to organise traditional sports and games (Sukan Rakyat) next year to scout for new talents.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the matter had been discussed with the State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah recently.

“In Johor, apart from the Sukan Bangsa Johor, we also want to popularise traditional sports and games at the village level. In this way, we can scout for more new talents,” he told a press conference after opening the Sukan Bangsa Johor at the Kluang Sports Complex Stadium here last night.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hairi said the Sukan Bangsa Johor, which entered its third edition this year, attracted the participation of 2,072 athletes

He said all the 56 state constituencies sent a team each to compete in four events, namely futsal, netball, sepak takraw and basketball.

He said RM1.86 million was allocated to organise this year’s Sukan Bangsa Johor, which aimed to popularise sports and promote an active lifestyle among the community, especially youths in the state.