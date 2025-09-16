Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory from Western Sydney Wanderers

WORLD Cup winner Juan Mata will play his second season in Australia with Melbourne Victory after joining from rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 37-year-old former Manchester United, Chelsea and Spain star scored one goal and provided three assists in 22 appearances for Western Sydney last season.

Mata expressed his motivation to help Melbourne Victory win trophies and contribute to the long-term development of football in Australia.

The attacking midfielder signed a 12-month deal with an A-League club last year after leaving Japanese team Vissel Kobe.

He was primarily used as a substitute during his debut Australian season.

Mata achieved international success by winning the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship with Spain.

His club career includes winning the Champions League with Chelsea and the Europa League with both Chelsea and Manchester United. – AFP