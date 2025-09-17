KUALA PERLIS: The five-day Kuala Perlis International Water Festival 2025 generated nearly RM200,000 in revenue for local entrepreneurs.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Rural Development Committee chairman Abu Bakar Hamzah confirmed the event attracted over 50,000 visitors since it began on 12 September.

He stated that the festival significantly supported food vendors, accommodation providers, and other related service providers.

“It has had a direct impact on local traders and businesses, proving that this festival has the potential to become an annual international-calibre event,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony.

The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, officiated the closing ceremony alongside the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid.

A major Dragon Boat Race featured participants from 11 countries including Thailand, Brunei, the Philippines, Australia, England, Syria, Brazil, Libya, Canada, the United States, and Indonesia.

Community sports, cultural performances, and exhibitions showcasing Perlis’ unique Malay heritage were also part of the festival.

Abu Bakar highlighted the launch of the Royal Boat Jarum Emas Putra Jamalullail as a key attraction, now a new icon for water events in Perlis.

Longboat and dragon boat races further animated the Kuala Perlis waterfront throughout the event.

He added that such events strengthen community bonds and help position Perlis as a premier tourist destination. – Bernama