KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) becomes the second affiliate of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to be suspended, effective yesterday.

The Executive Committee of the governing body (FAM) unanimously agreed with the proposed action to suspend KAFA’s membership, said FAM in a statement today.

“The decision to suspend KAFA was made based on Article 17 of the FAM Statute, which states that the FAM Executive Committee can suspend the membership of any member.

“The decision on the suspension was made based on FAM’s letter dated Dec 21, 2024 to KAFA, which relates to the decision of the FAM Internal Disputes Committee meeting regarding complaints against the procedures for conducting the 65th KAFA Annual Congress and the election of the KAFA Executive Committee for the 2024-2028 session,“ the statement said.

On Dec 19, the FAM Internal Disputes Committee meeting decided that the 65th KAFA Congress and the KAFA Executive Committee Election for the 2024-2028 Session were invalid and that the Sports Commissioner’s office had been notified.

The reason being, there were affiliates who were not allowed to attend and not invited to the congress, present, while the regulations and procedures for conducting the KAFA Congress were not made in an orderly and procedural manner.

In this regard, the FAM has instructed KAFA to reconvene the congress and the election as soon as possible.

Earlier, the FAM had suspended the Perlis Football Association (PFA), another FAM affiliate, on Dec 4, following the PFA’s failure to comply with the International Football Federation’s (FIFA) directive to pay outstanding salaries and contract compensation demanded by former PFA Director of Football, Matt Holland.

The suspension will be effective until the PFA makes full payment as instructed by FIFA.