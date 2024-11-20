KBS allocated over RM400,000 for wushu sports development this year - Hannah

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), through the National Sports Council (MSN), has allocated RM492,460 for the development of wushu this year, said its minister, Hannah Yeoh.

She said that the allocation was implemented through the Talent and Development Programme, including grants to 14 state sports councils, coaches’ allowances, as well as support for competitions and event management at the state level.

“This is a recognition for the sport, as wushu is one of the sports with a very active association in talent scouting. I hope the talent programmes and camps held this year will continue next year,“ she told reporters after attending the State Wushu Team Achievement Certificate Presentation ceremony in Negeri Sembilan, which was also attended by the President of the Wushu Federation of Malaysia, Chong Kim Fatt.

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, was also present at the ceremony.

Hannah said that the organisation of national wushu championships has also been supported by KBS through the sports matching grant, with RM300,000 allocated for 2023, RM59,000 (community sports fund), and RM214,000 this year (five championships), along with RM180,000 for (wushu talent search) programme.

She expressed pride that such allocations and assistance have yielded positive results, with the nation’s athletes winning various medals in several competitions, including the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games and the 16th World Wushu Championships 2023.

“What is interesting is that now wushu is not only participated in by the Chinese community but can also be championed by Malay exponents. This proves that the sport is a medium for unity and understanding among Malaysians,“ she said.

She also emphasised the importance for athletes to be part of an association to ensure that their talent, training, and skills can continue to be honed, while also aiding the development of younger athletes.

Hannah added that KBS welcomes athletes’ involvement in sports administration, including organising more courses related to sports and management, as they have a better understanding of athletes’ needs.

Earlier, she said that today’s ceremony was organised to recognise the commitment and dedication of athletes, while also serving as an inspiration for new talents interested in pursuing wushu.

“It is also an important platform to introduce wushu to the public, as well as recognising the efforts and support from various parties, including the state government, ministries, departments, and sports associations,“ she added.