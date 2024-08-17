KBS appreciates Sarawak’s efforts in organising high-quality SUKMA

KUCHING: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) appreciates the Sarawak government’s efforts in organising a high-quality 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), besides providing easily-accessible platforms as a way of popularising sports among the masses.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim is also confident that the biennial Games can be a stepping stone to producing more athletes with the potential to be groomed for national and international competitions.

“... can see that (Sarawak’s) quality of organisation is very good, with adequate preparation and extensive publicity. In fact, the event is not only accessible to those who attend the Games physically, but it can also be viewed on many platforms, including RTM Klik and TV Sarawak,” he said after visiting the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Operations Centre for SUKMA 2024 at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre here today.

He was welcomed by Bernama chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and deputy executive editor (News) Elmi Rizal Elias.

Adam Adli also praised the coverage of the Games, which showcased the development of young athletes competing at the SUKMA level.

Commenting on Sarawak’s willingness to host some of the 2027 SEA Games events, Adam Adli said although it was still too early to discuss the matter, the ministry appreciated the commitment shown by the Land of the Hornbills in being prepared to answer the call to host any tournaments in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Nur-ul Afida said Bernama is always committed to providing comprehensive reports, with the agency having “flown in” about 50 special personnel to provide coverage of the biennial Games.

“Alhamdulillah, for this SUKMA in Sarawak, we have received the support and commitment to assist in terms of promotion, publicity and coverage.

“We started much earlier around Kuching (and) also sent journalists, photographers and videographers to Seri Aman, Miri and Sibu. (In addition), we are also covering several other events being held in Mukah,” he said.

SUKMA 2024, being held in nine divisions in Sarawak, officially starts from today until Aug 24 and involves 488 events from 37 sports, with 236 men’s events, 217 women’s events and 35 mixed events.

For comprehensive coverage, visit the dedicated website sukma.bernama.com for updates on state contingents, achievements and engaging stories about the athletes.

The bilingual site also offers the latest results, photo galleries, videos, medal standings and interesting facts about the 21st edition of SUKMA.