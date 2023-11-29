KBS ready to discuss syariah-compliant sportswear guidelines for Sukma 2028

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is ready to discuss with the Kelantan Government regarding the syariah-compliant sportswear guidelines for the 2028 Malaysia Games (Sukma) which will be hosted by the state.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said, however, the current focus was on Sukma Sarawak to be held next year as well as efforts to implement Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (SSO) contributions for athletes in the Podium Programme in January.

“I believe the state (government) of Kelantan has its views, the Federal Government also has its own views. This issue was not raised during our meeting, but in their (Kelantan) state assembly meeting.

“We still haven’t received anything from the Kelantan state executive council and they just got a new council member, so we will wait for the meeting later,“ she said when met after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and the National Sports Council (MSN) at the Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Chancellery building here, today.

On Monday, Kelantan Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad said the Kelantan Government would hold discussions with KBS and MSN regarding syariah-compliant sportswear guidelines for Sukma 2028.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Mohd Rodzi Ja'afar (PAS-Gaal) who wanted to know if the state government could ensure that athletes from other states who participated in SUKMA also wore syariah-compliant sports attire. -Bernama