KBS to reform sports administration next year, involving ex-athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will reform sports administration involving the National Sports Association (NSA) starting next year.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said presently, she had held discussions with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria to create a more organised administration with the involvement of former athletes.

“Currently we are discussing how we want to involve former athletes and how they need to have skills in the administrative system for them to enter (NSA).

“So all of this is connected and that’s why we want to reform the administration of sports associations, we have to make sure our athletes are ready. This means they don’t just play sports but need to get a degree so that they know after they retire if they want to play a role in the sports association they have to know how to administer,“ she said.

She told reporters after the Tenaga Malaysia Energy Literacy Programme (MELP) session with sports industry activists at the National Sports Council (MSN), here today.

Also present at the ceremony was Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced at a press conference that the Cabinet meeting decided not to allow ministers or deputy ministers to contest or hold the position of president of any sports association.

Following that, Fahmi and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who had previously expressed their intention to run for the president of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA), announced their withdrawal.

In other developments, Hannah said her party will work with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to implement an energy-sensitive culture so that sports industry players can take efficiency measures and energy savings, thus reducing operating costs.

She said KBS has also decided to get the services of TNB’s subsidiary, TNB Energy Services (TNBES) to implement a pilot project to save electricity costs at KBS sports facilities.

“Sporting events usually use a significant amount of energy and the operators of training centers and sports facilities such as stadiums, fields, various types of courts and arenas and gymnasiums can make savings through the practice of efficient use of electricity.

“Through this collaboration, the operators of sports centers and facilities can contribute to the national agenda in facing the challenge of climate change through smart and efficient energy management in their respective premises,“ she said.