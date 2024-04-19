Kelantan Darul Naim FC name Jaehong as new head coach

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDNFC) today named South Korean Park Jaehong as their new head coach for the 2024/25 Malaysia League (M-League) season.

KDNFC president Rozi Muhamad said the 46-year-old accepted their offer in February but it wasn't announced earlier due to certain reasons.

“He was supposed to join the team before Hari Raya Aidilfitri but had some issues. He will now arrive in Kota Bharu on Tuesday (April 23),” he told a media conference after the launch of the KDNFC team and jersey at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here today.

Rozi said that while waiting for Jaehong to arrive, assistant head coach Rezal Zambery Yahya had taken charge of training.

“Our panel of coaches have sought his (Jaehong) input regarding their training.

“The team management has high hopes that Jaehong, who will be assisted by Rezal Zambery, bring positive changes to the team’s style of play and give the other teams a run for their money,” he said.