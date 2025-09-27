Kelantan TRW secure 2-1 away victory against DPMM in Super League

KELANTAN THE REAL WARRIORS (TRW) FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over DPMM FC in a Super League match held at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The visiting Kelantan TRW side faced significant pressure from the hosts before finally opening the scoring through team captain Ifedayo Olusegun in the 36th minute.

Kelantan TRW extended their lead just five minutes later when Muhammad Nor Azam Abdul Azih successfully found the net past DPMM goalkeeper Muhammad Haimie Abdullah Nyaring.

DPMM managed to pull a goal back in the 56th minute thanks to a strike from Jordan de Paula Rodrigues.

Despite intense pressure from the home team during the final ten minutes of the match, Kelantan TRW’s defence remained resilient to secure the three points.

This important away win elevates Kelantan TRW to fourth position in the Super League table with a total of eight points.

DPMM FC remain at the bottom of the league standings with only one point following this defeat. – Bernama