Kelantan TRW to resolve Ghaddar issue professionally

KELANTAN The Real Warriors Football Club (Kelantan TRW) will handle the issues raised by former import player Mohamad Ghaddar in accordance with existing regulations.

Club president Tan Sri Annuar Musa stated that the management has been advised against responding to the matter on social media to prevent misunderstandings and reputational damage.

“I had advised the management not to engage on social media platforms because not everyone out there understands matters related to rules and regulations, and also because it can tarnish the reputation of certain people,“ said Annuar.

He emphasized that the club would resolve Ghaddar’s concerns through discussions and discretion.

Ghaddar had publicly criticized Kelantan TRW’s management for failing to finalize the signing of Syrian player Moaiad Alkhouli and for ignoring his messages regarding the issue.

Annuar assured that the club would address the matter professionally.

In a separate development, Annuar confirmed that all salary arrears cases involving imported players from the previous club, Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC, have been settled with FIFA.

“We had nine cases in total, including one latest case. Everything has been resolved, and we are currently awaiting the FIFA system to update its status,“ he said.

The club is also preparing to register a new Filipino import player for the upcoming season. - Bernama