Kenya’s Odira upsets Hodgkinson to win world 800m gold in Tokyo

KENYA’s Lilian Odira produced a stunning performance to overhaul Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson and claim the women’s 800 metres world title.

Odira set a championship record and a massive personal best of 1 minute 54.62 seconds for victory.

Her time beat the previous championship best of 1:54.68 set by Jarmila Kratochvilova of Czechoslovakia in Helsinki back in 1983.

Georgina Hunter Bell secured the silver medal with a personal best of 1:54.90 in a photo finish.

Her British teammate and training partner Hodgkinson had to settle for the bronze medal.

Hodgkinson was the heavy favourite coming into the race despite having limited time on the track this season.

The 23-year-old had been sidelined for months by hamstring problems after winning Olympic gold in Paris.

She only returned to track action in August and admitted she was sweating on her world championship place until the last minute.

Defending world champion Mary Moraa of Kenya raced into the lead during an extremely fast final.

Hodgkinson ran closely behind Moraa, hugging the curb on her shoulder.

At the bell, Hodgkinson found herself boxed in as Switzerland’s Audrey Werro moved past her.

She battled her way down the inside lane to keep herself in contention for a medal.

With 200 metres to go, Hodgkinson finally got past Moraa on the inside as the pack began to split.

Hunter Bell then moved into contention, and with 40 metres remaining a British one-two finish looked likely.

They had not counted on the incredible finishing speed of Odira, who came racing past them to take a shock gold medal.

It was a first global medal for the 26-year-old Kenyan athlete.

Odira had only reached the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics and won silver at the African Games last year.

She had set her previous personal best of 1:56.52 when finishing second to Hodgkinson at last month’s Silesia Diamond League meet. – AFP