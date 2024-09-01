Kian Meng-Pei Jing's Olympic dream fast fading after early exit in Malaysia Open

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing know they have a mountain to climb to get the chance to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics after their first-round elimination in the 2024 Malaysia Open badminton championships at the Axiata Arena here today.

The world number 25 pair, the first Malaysian representatives to take to the court, fell 11-21, 16-21 to South Koreans Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun.

Although the Malaysians had beaten the South Koreans twice in their previous three outings, they had no answer to the world number seven in the first game this time.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing, the 2017 Malaysia Masters champions, put up a better fight in the second game to even lead 12-6 before inconsistency crept in and disrupted their rhythm, allowing the Koreans to romp home to victory.

Met after the match, the 31-year-old Pei Jing said they did not expect to get off to such an uninspiring start, especially since they had made a thorough preparation for the 2024 season.

“Our chances of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics have been affected but, so far, we are not thinking too much (about it) and will try to get back to the top level. Hopefully, we will bounce back soon in other tournaments,” she said.

She also confirmed that she and Kian Meng still do not have a sponsor due to their poor performance last year, which also saw them being dropped from the Road to Gold (RTG) programme, which is a support initiative for medal prospects at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Kian Meng, who was disappointed with the loss, vowed to bounce back at next week's India Open in New Delhi.

“Although we lost, we still gave it our best. For now, we must focus on ourselves first to raise our performance level and not think too much about sponsors and Paris 2024,” he said.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing are ranked 24th in Olympic qualifying behind Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (ranked ninth), who have a very bright chance of earning a ticket to Paris 2024, and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie (ranked 18th).

For the doubles competition (Olympics), each country can field a maximum of two pairs if both pairs are in the top eight at the end of the qualifying period. -Bernama