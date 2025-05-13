King attends 2024 National Sports Awards ceremony

HIS Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia today attended the 2024 National Sports Awards (ASN) ceremony held at a hotel in Subang Jaya, here.

The prestigious ceremony brought together Malaysian sports figures to celebrate the outstanding achievements of national athletes throughout the past year.

Present were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy Adam Adli Abd Halim.

Also present were Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr. K. Nagulendran and National Sports Council (MSN) director-general Jefri Ngadirin.

At the ceremony, His Majesty presented the 2024 National Sportsman Award to the national badminton men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who were represented by Badminton Association of Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh.

The 2024 National Sportswoman Award went to lawn bowl athlete Nor Farah Ain Abdullah.

Aaron-Wooi Yik were absent as they are participating in the 2025 Thailand Open tournament starting today until Sunday.

The doubles pair, currently ranked fifth in the world, defended their Olympic bronze medal for the second consecutive time after defeating the Danish pair, Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen at the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Nor Farah Ain achieved international fame after winning the women’s individual gold medal at the 2024 World Bowls Indoor Championships in Guernsey, Channel Islands, in April last year.

The world number one lawn bowler also made history as the country’s first female lawn bowl athlete to be crowned National Sportswoman.

In receiving the highest award, the National Sportsman and Sportswoman took home a trophy, certificate and RM20,000 in cash.

His Majesty also presented the Sports Personality Award to the Yang Dipertua of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

The ASN, which was introduced in 1966, is the government’s highest recognition for athletes, coaches, officials and sports associations for their excellence achieved throughout the year.