KLFA to organise new logo design competition for KL City FC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) is planning to organise a competition to design a new logo for the Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) team for the upcoming season.

KLFA president Syed Yazid Syed Omar said this is because he wants KL City to return to the nickname “The Hawks,” which is seen to reflect the strength and agility of the team.

“...this means we will hold the competition this year, and next year, the new KL City jerseys will have a new logo. This year, we can’t change the logo on the jerseys.

“(Regarding details of how the competition will be conducted) we haven’t had a meeting yet on when to hold the competition, but I will inform the club later,” he told reporters after attending the Launching Ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Malay Team Jersey for the Piala Emas Raja-Raja tournament last night.

Syed Yazid added that this effort is part of a rebranding initiative under the leadership of the newly- elected KLFA executive committee on Saturday (Oct 12).

He was elected to lead KLFA as president at the 35th Congress for the 2024-2028 term, while the two Vice President positions were won by Datuk Kamarudin Hassan and Datuk Sri Wong Yeon Chai.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Vice President Mohd Firdaus Mohamed said the tournament is the best platform for players to showcase their skills if they want to be selected to compete in the Nusantara Cup this December in Melaka.

“The target teams for this tournament include the Malays of Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, and the Philippines, in addition to Malaysia. These are the teams we are combining under the Nusantara concept.

“There’s a possibility for teams like Sri Lanka (and certain countries in Africa), as they also have Malays, but we are focusing more on the ASEAN region,” he said.

He noted that efforts to revive the Nusantara Cup are a positive step in continuing the legacy of the Marahalim Cup, which was held around the 1970s in Medan, Indonesia.

Meantime, Kuala Lumpur Malay Football Association president Datuk Ramlan Askolani is aiming for his team to become champions in this edition of the tournament, as they previously reached the semi-finals and finals.