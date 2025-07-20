Kyle Walker-Peters joins West Ham on free transfer from Southampton

ENGLAND full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has completed a free transfer to West Ham United, signing a three-year contract with the Premier League club. The 28-year-old defender leaves Southampton after making over 200 appearances, including 33 in the Premier League last season.

Walker-Peters, a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, earned two caps for England in 2022. His move to West Ham reunites him with coach Graham Potter, who played a key role in convincing the defender to join.

“It feels like it has been a long-time coming - I’ve been linked with a move to the club in the past - and I’m just happy to be here now,“ Walker-Peters said. “I spoke to Graham Potter and he was a big, big part of me making the decision. I’ve always liked his style as a coach, and I think it will suit me well.”

West Ham, who finished 14th last season, will begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign on August 16 with an away fixture against Sunderland. - Reuters