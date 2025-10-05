Lammens must be ready for massive Man Utd scrutiny, says Amorim

RUBEN Amorim said new Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens must be prepared for the massive scrutiny that comes with playing for the club.

The United manager revealed he had integrated the Belgian shot-stopper slowly due to the intense pressure facing Old Trafford goalkeepers.

Lammens made his debut and kept a clean sheet in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Sunderland, easing the mounting pressure on Amorim after a poor start to the season.

The 23-year-old joined United on transfer deadline day last month in an £18 million deal from Royal Antwerp.

Amorim had previously left Lammens out of Premier League games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Brentford, preferring Turkish international Altay Bayindir.

“I think he looks confident in the first game, but the important thing is that the team-mates help Senne to have a good game because everyone was focused, not a lot of mistakes,“ said Amorim.

“When Senne arrived here, first of all Altay was playing, and then you can feel that he needs to adapt -- new country, new training, the pressure you guys put on the goalkeeper is massive.”

The United boss explained his cautious approach was deliberate preparation for the young goalkeeper’s introduction.

“It was a little preparation for the guy to be ready to start his first game,“ Amorim added.

“But now it is just one game and he needs to work because he needs to be prepared that in our club things are really hard.”

Amorim had admitted before the Sunderland match that time was running out for him to secure results needed to keep his job.

United began the day in 14th position after winning just two of their opening six league games following last season’s 15th-place finish.

The third consecutive home victory lifted the Red Devils into the top half of the Premier League table.

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the comfortable win with Benjamin Sesko adding a second before half-time.

Mount had claimed United players were “100% behind” their manager before the match.

Amorim acknowledged the importance of translating home form to away performances.

“I know they want to do their best -- and I know they don’t want to change the coach all the time,“ said Amorim.

“But, like I said during this week, to be with the manager is ‘I will kill myself to go in every transition’. We need to show with actions.”

The Portuguese manager emphasised the need for consistent performance levels regardless of venue.

“Sometimes when we look at our team, I know for sure that when we see the games in the end, they know that sometimes we can do better,“ he added.

“I feel that during the week, but we need to show that on the pitch, not just at home but also away.” – AFP