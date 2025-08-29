Lando Norris dismisses momentum belief ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

MCLAREN FORMULA ONE driver Lando Norris has dismissed the concept of momentum despite winning three of the last four races ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The British driver stated he expects the second half of the season to be “tricky” and challenging despite his recent success.

Norris returns to Zandvoort, where he won last year, trailing Australian teammate Oscar Piastri by nine points as McLaren chase a record-equalling fifth consecutive one-two victory.

“I never say I have good momentum or believe in that kind of thing,“ Norris told reporters when asked on Thursday whether momentum was really a thing.

The McLaren driver acknowledged that confidence from previous successes could improve mindset for upcoming races while maintaining his skepticism about momentum.

“But does it give you more confidence and set you up for the next weekend in a better mindset? Then yes, under that bracket, I would say yes.”

Norris emphasised the unpredictable nature of Formula One, where numerous variables can affect race outcomes regardless of previous performances.

“When there’s so much variability, it’s hard to just classify things as momentum,“ he added, accepting that he had also been lucky at times.

Piastri expressed philosophical acceptance of his recent misfortune in Britain and Hungary, where penalties and strategy decisions cost him potential victories.

“I feel like I’ve driven well this year... there is an alternate universe where a lot of things look very different, but none of that matters,“ he said.

McLaren are enjoying exceptional success with eleven wins from fourteen races and are close to securing the constructors’ championship.

They could claim their tenth constructors’ title in Azerbaijan next month with a record seven race weekends remaining, surpassing Red Bull’s 2023 achievement.

Norris indicated that both drivers are already considering championship implications in their racing approach as the drivers’ title battle likely extends to Abu Dhabi.

“You’ve got to understand who you can take risks with, who you can’t, and when to take those risks,“ he said.

The British driver highlighted the additional strategic considerations required when competing for a championship against a teammate.

“I think that’s a general thing, but it’s also something I think you have to understand a little bit more when you are fighting for a championship.” – Reuters