Lassana Diarra seeks 65 mn euros from FIFA in landmark transfer case

FORMER France international Lassana Diarra is seeking 65 million euros from FIFA and the Belgian football association in a high-profile legal battle.

The case stems from a landmark ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) last year, which found FIFA’s transfer rules violated EU law.

Diarra’s lawyer Martin Hissel stated the claim seeks compensation for damages caused by FIFA’s regulations, now deemed unlawful.

“Following a ruling by the CJEU, in the absence of an amicable solution, the next logical step is to return to the national courts so that they can implement the CJEU ruling,“ Hissel said.

The CJEU ruled that FIFA’s transfer rules imposed excessive legal, financial, and sporting risks on players and clubs.

Diarra’s dispute dates back to 2014 when Lokomotiv Moscow terminated his contract and demanded 20 million euros in compensation.

FIFA later ordered Diarra to pay 10 million euros to Lokomotiv, a decision upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Belgian club Charleroi withdrew from signing Diarra due to fears of penalties under FIFA’s contested regulations.

FIFA introduced an interim regulatory framework in December 2024 following the CJEU’s ruling.

Diarra expressed frustration over the lack of settlement talks, accusing FIFA of disregarding the rule of law.

“I waited a few months before restarting the national proceedings in Belgium, thinking that FIFA and the Belgian Federation would at least have the decency to approach me,“ Diarra said.

Justice for Players, a foundation supporting professional footballers, has backed Diarra’s case.

“We stand firmly alongside Mr Diarra and urge all affected players to join the class action,“ said Lucia Melcherts, the foundation’s chair.

Diarra, who earned 34 caps for France, played for Chelsea, Arsenal, and Real Madrid before retiring in 2019.

The Belgian courts are expected to deliver a verdict within 12 to 15 months. - AFP