Lawn bowler Farah Ain captures Malaysia’s historic World Champion title

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawn bowl athlete Nor Farah Ain Abdullah made Malaysian history by winning the gold medal at the 2024 World Indoor Bowling Championships in Guernsey, Channel Islands which ended yesterday.

The prowess and determination of Farah Ain to win the world champion title was proven when she craved out a stylish 6-2, 6-3 victory over Connie Rixon of Malta in the final of the women’s singles event, according to the Malaysian Lawn Bowls Federation (MLBF) Facebook post today.

Canadian Linda Ng and Scotland’s Natalie McWilliams shared the bronze.

The 23-year-old athlete’s achievement caught the attention of Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

“We have a new world champion, Nor Farah Ain Abdullah, makes history for the country as the new World Indoor Bowling Champion! Majulah Sukan Untuk Negara!,“ she wrote in her Facebook post.

In the meantime, the national camp’s desire to reap another gold was not achieved after Izzat Shameer Dzulkepe had to be contended with a silver in the men’s singles event after losing 5-6, 3-9 to the host representative Jason Greenslade in the final.

The men’s singles bronze was won by Harry Goodwin of England and Shannon Mcllroy of New Zealand.

The national camp also brought home a bronze medal through the pair of Izzat Shameer-Farah Ain in the mixed doubles event, allowing Malaysia to emerge as the overall champion followed by Australia (second) and Guernsey third who each having won one gold.

Meanwhile, MLBF president Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz in a statement today described the achievement as historical for the national lawn bowl squad.

“It’s indeed a very meaningful moment for the lawn bowl fraternity in Malaysia. It’s really hard work and concerted efforts that they put in place.

“Not only the athletes and coaches who were once again needed to train during Ramadhan, they also had to endure only a brief Raya celebration as they needed to leave for Guernsey on the first week of Raya,“ he said.

Awalan added the accomplishment also exhibited the national lawn bowl athlete’s great potential especially among young players.

For the record, the national team showed their mettle by bagging three gold, two silver and two bronze at the 15th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship held in Pattaya from March 3 to 10.