Lee Chong Wei joins BAM council to boost Malaysian badminton

MALAYSIAN badminton legend Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei has been named as one of the new Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) council members.

This marks his return to the sport as BAM aims to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a global badminton powerhouse.

BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz confirmed the appointment during a council meeting today.

Three other prominent figures were also appointed to the council, including branding expert Datuk Seri Shazalli and investment specialist Tan Sri Gooi Hoe Soon.

Tengku Zafrul stated, “They have agreed. They are independent. I can appoint five but we appoint four first with the consultation with the council members.”

He added that Chong Wei’s role may later shift to the performance committee based on his expertise.

The new council members were introduced during Tengku Zafrul’s first meeting at Akademi Badminton Malaysia.

BAM also received a Perodua Aruz multipurpose vehicle as part of its ongoing support initiatives.

Committees under the new structure are expected to be finalised by October, though some changes may take effect earlier.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised the need for a streamlined committee system to improve efficiency.

He said, “I want to be more inclusive in my decision. I don’t want to tell the council member, this is my view and do it.”

BAM’s immediate goals include winning the 2026 Thomas Cup and securing Olympic gold in 2028.

Long-term plans focus on developing sustainable talent pipelines and promoting national health through badminton.

Tengku Zafrul also announced increased financial support for athletes, doubling daily allowances to RM70–75.

Junior athletes will see their monthly support rise from RM300 to RM1000 under the new programme. - Bernama