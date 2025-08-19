Leeds edge Everton 1-0 in Premier League return with late penalty

LUKAS Nmecha’s late penalty secured Leeds United a 1-0 victory over Everton in their Premier League return at Elland Road.

The decisive moment came in the 84th minute when James Tarkowski was penalised for handball from Anton Stach’s driven shot.

Nmecha, making his Leeds debut as a substitute, calmly converted past Jordan Pickford to spark wild celebrations.

“It’s not a penalty,“ insisted Tarkowski, who argued his arm was in a natural position during the incident.

Everton introduced Jack Grealish for his debut after halftime but failed to test Leeds’ defence in a subdued first-half display.

The result marks only the third time in Premier League history that two promoted clubs have won their opening matches, following Sunderland’s 3-0 victory over West Ham.

Leeds dominated possession early, registering 12 first-half attempts without seriously troubling Pickford beyond Joel Piroe’s saved effort.

Grealish’s arrival briefly lifted Everton, with Lucas Perri denying Carlos Alcaraz before Jake O’Brien headed over from the corner.

Daniel Farke praised his side’s resilience, stating: “For a newly-promoted side, Elland Road has to become a fortress.”

The German manager, previously relegated twice with Norwich, saw his Championship winners adapt seamlessly to top-flight demands.

Tarkowski missed Everton’s best chance to equalise, heading over in stoppage time as Leeds held firm.

Leeds’ summer signing Perri impressed with key saves, justifying Farke’s eight new recruits after last season’s 100-point promotion campaign. - AFP