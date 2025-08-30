Lewandowski returns as Poland captain for World Cup qualifiers

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI will return to the Poland squad as captain after manager Jan Urban resolved the leadership dispute that prompted the Barcelona striker’s temporary departure.

Urban replaced Michal Probierz in July following the previous coach’s controversial decision to strip Lewandowski of the captaincy and appoint Inter Milan’s Piotr Zielinski instead.

Poland currently occupy third position in their World Cup qualifying group behind Finland and the Netherlands, with Lewandowski considered essential to their qualification hopes.

“I want us to start training camp with a clean slate,“ Urban said in a statement.

“Robert Lewandowski will be the team captain, and he will appear with me at Monday’s press conference.”

Urban confirmed that Zielinski would serve as vice-captain while Jan Bednarek would assume the role of third captain for the national team.

Poland face a critical double-header with an away match against the Netherlands on September 4 followed by a home fixture against Finland three days later.

The thirty seven year old Lewandowski remains Poland’s all-time leading scorer with eighty five goals from one hundred and fifty eight international appearances. – Reuters