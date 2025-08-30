Pregnant woman involved in Kuchai Lama hit-and-run accident

A video of a hit-and-run accident in Kuchai Lama has gone viral after a motorcyclist abandoned his bike and fled the scene, moments after crashing into a car carrying a pregnant woman.

It’s unclear if the woman suffered any injuries.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday night at around 11.15pm, was shared by TikTok user @mizayusofff_, who appealed to the public for dashcam footage that could help trace the suspect.

In the video, the damaged motorcycle can be seen lying on the roadside while the rider is seen jogging away. The user can be heard shouting, “Oi, where are you running!?” as the man in a blue helmet fled the scene.

The caption alleged that the rider had run a red light before hitting the victim’s car.

“You ran the traffic light, hit someone’s car, a pregnant woman was inside, and then you ran off as if nothing happened.”

The post triggered strong reactions online. One TikTok user, @real.arazra, said they had passed by the scene shortly after: “The motorcycle was already leaning against the railing, and there were still people around but no police yet. Didn’t anyone think of chasing the guy who was jogging away? If it were me and my fiancée, we would have run after him.”

Another user, @syafiqjo_, asked what happened next.

The user replied: “A report has been lodged but he has not been traced.”

The video was later reshared by Instagram account @kongsi.viral, drawing thousands more reactions. Many speculated that the abandoned motorcycle may have been stolen.

User @sheikhiceberg said, “I think it’s a stolen bike, otherwise he wouldn’t have dared to leave it behind.”

With several other commenters echoed similar suspicions, with @muhdazrenasri said, “Usually when someone leaves a motorcycle like that, it’s because it was stolen.”

And @adek_manisah said, “At first I thought he was chasing a car, but turns out he was the cause. The perpetrator must’ve been involved with other cases, that’s why he ran.”

Police have yet to release details on the case, while efforts to track down the suspect are ongoing.