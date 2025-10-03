Lille goalkeeper saves three penalties in dramatic Europa League win

LILLE goalkeeper Berke Ozer produced an extraordinary performance by saving three consecutive penalties to secure a 1-0 Europa League victory over Roma.

The French team took an early lead through Hakon Haraldsson’s goal in the Italian capital.

Roma earned a late penalty opportunity after Aissa Mandi was penalised for handball.

Artem Dovbyk saw his initial spot-kick saved by Ozer but received a retake due to encroachment by defender Romain Perraud.

Ozer denied Dovbyk for a second time but was penalised for leaving his line too early.

Matias Soule took Roma’s third penalty attempt after Dovbyk stepped aside but also failed to beat the inspired Turkish goalkeeper.

“No one can expect to save three penalties in one evening,“ said the 25-year-old Ozer.

“It was like being in a dream for me.”

Ozer revealed he had promised his fiancee before the match that he wouldn’t concede any goals.

“I knew I was going to save the first attempt but the other two, it was really strange,“ he added.

The goalkeeper joked that he could have stopped a fourth penalty if required.

Lille coach Bruno Genesio praised his goalkeeper’s heroics as something he had never witnessed before.

This victory marks Lille’s second consecutive win in the competition. – AFP