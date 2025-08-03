Lionel Messi’s Leagues Cup injury confirmed as “hamstring discomfort”

LIONEL MESSI Lionel Messi exited Saturday night’s Leagues Cup match against visiting Necaxa in the 11th minute due to a right leg injury. After Inter Miami completed its 2-2 draw, manager Javier Mascherano declared Messi felt “hamstring discomfort.”

The 38-year-old Messi's exit brings a halt to an exceptional run of clean health, the longest since he joined Miami in July 2023.

He had played in every minute of 16 consecutive matches for Miami between MLS regular season and FIFA Club World Cup play before his failure to appear in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game resulted in a one-match suspension against FC Cincinnati a week ago.

He returned Wednesday night for Miami's Leagues Cup opener against Atlas and provided two assists -- one leading to the game-winner late -- in a 2-1 victory.

Neither team scored prior to Messi's exit Saturday, though Miami's Telasco Segovia scored shortly thereafter to put Miami in front. Necaxa took a 2-1 lead with the Herons reduced to 10 men when Marcelo Weigandt was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, but Inter Miami rallied for the equalizer in extra time. The Herons then won 5-4 on penalty kicks.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, has not scored in the Leagues Cup. But in MLS play, he is tied for the league lead with 18 goals.

Messi's run of consecutive appearances was in stark contrast to his first two MLS seasons, during which he missed significant portions of regular-season play.

After playing all seven matches of Miami's run to the 2023 Leagues Cup title, minor ailments limited Messi to just six appearances among Miami's last 12 regular-season games that year.

He also dealt with multiple issues in 2024, the most pronounced being an extended recovery from a torn leg muscle sustained while playing for Argentina during the 2024 Copa America final that July.

He played in only 19 games in his first full MLS season, but he still scored 20 goals and had 16 assists to earn the league's 2024 MVP award - REUTERS