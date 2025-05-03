Liverpool boss Slot plays down 'best team' tag ahead of PSG showdown

PARIS: Liverpool boss Arne Slot on Tuesday played down suggestions his side are currently the best team in Europe as they prepare for a blockbuster Champions League last-16 showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Anfield side are one of the leading contenders to win Europe's elite club competition as they come into the tie against PSG fresh from finishing first in the league phase with seven wins in eight games.

They are also 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with the transition from former manager Jurgen Klopp to Slot so far proving seamless.

Their performances drew praise from PSG coach Luis Enrique, who said the Dutchman had created “an almost perfect team”.

“I think that is a nice compliment to get but the best team in Europe has to win the Champions League and we are far away from that,“ Slot told reporters at the Parc des Princes on the eve of the first leg against PSG.

“Starting with a very difficult game tomorrow and then all the difficult ones that are coming up because we already know the draw.”

Whoever emerges victorious will progress to a quarter-final against Aston Villa or Club Brugge, with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven all possible rivals in the semi-finals.

“I think the best team in Europe is still Real Madrid because they won this competition last season, and for us, we first have to win it before we can say this.”

Slot responded to Luis Enrique by praising the job done by the Spaniard at PSG this season, with the French side currently flying and appearing stronger now than they were last year with Kylian Mbappe up front.

“It is clear that Luis Enrique did a great job over here in the past one and a half seasons,“ Slot said.

“He was already in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, and in my opinion this team is even better than the one he managed last season.”

He predicted a fascinating contest between two teams who he sees as very similar, but admitted getting the ball off PSG will not be easy.

“It is not easy to dominate possession against Paris Saint-Germain because they take a lot of risks when they press, they go man for man all over the pitch,“ said the former Feyenoord coach.

“That makes it hard for many teams to have a lot of ball possession against them. We have to adapt really well to what is in front of us.”