Liverpool manager Slot criticises Ekitike’s stupid red card after goal

LIVERPOOL manager Arne Slot condemned Hugo Ekitike for a foolish sending-off after the substitute scored the winning goal against Southampton in the League Cup.

The French forward received a second yellow card for removing his shirt during his celebration just five minutes from full time.

Ekitike had already been booked earlier for kicking the ball away in frustration, leaving Liverpool to defend their 2-1 lead with ten men.

Captain Andy Robertson described the action as stupid for a player already on a yellow card.

Slot agreed wholeheartedly and expanded his criticism to include the nature of the goal celebration itself.

The manager suggested that a spectacular solo effort might justify such an individualistic celebration.

He stated that Ekitike’s simple tap-in, however, should have led him to credit the teammate who provided the assist.

Slot emphasised that the decision was not smart in any sense and results in a suspension for the important league match on Saturday.

Ekitike later issued a public apology on his Instagram account, attributing his actions to overwhelming emotion.

He expressed his regret to the entire Liverpool fanbase for the incident.

League leaders Liverpool now face a difficult away fixture against an unbeaten Crystal Palace side this weekend.

Slot had rotated his entire starting lineup for the cup tie, giving record signing Alexander Isak his first start.

Isak marked the occasion by scoring his inaugural goal for the club.

The manager acknowledged that the team’s performance was not their best, partly due to players lacking match sharpness.

He confirmed that the club plans to gradually increase Isak’s playing time to accelerate his adaptation.

Slot does not expect the new signing to be fully integrated until after the forthcoming international break. – Reuters