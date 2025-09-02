Liverpool’s British record signing Isak

LIVERPOOL signed Sweden striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a long-term contract for a reported British record fee of 125 million pounds ($168.86 million) on Monday, ending a transfer saga that dominated the close-season transfer window.

Here are some details about Isak:

* Born in Solna, Sweden, on September 21, 1999, Isak began his career at AIK Stockholm, progressing through the club’s youth system before making his senior debut in 2016. He scored 13 goals in 29 senior appearances for AIK.

* He secured his first major move in 2017 when he signed for Borussia Dortmund.

* He failed to have a big impact at the Bundesliga club, scoring once in 13 appearances, and joined LaLiga club Real Sociedad in 2019 on a five-year deal.

* His scoring exploits with the Spanish side caught the eye of Premier League club Newcastle, who smashed their then transfer record to recruit him on a long-term deal for a reported fee of around 59 million pounds in 2022.

* Isak established himself as one of the world’s top strikers during his time at St James’ Park, bagging 62 goals in 109 appearances.

* His 23 league goals in the 2024-25 season helped Newcastle to a fifth-placed finish and he scored in the League Cup final against Liverpool to give the north-east side their first domestic trophy in 70 years. He was selected in the 2024-25 PFA team of the year.

* Isak has become a permanent fixture in Sweden’s front line, having netted 16 goals in 52 appearances for his country since his debut in 2017.

* The towering 6-foot-4-inch striker did not join Newcastle on their pre-season tour and was forced to train separately in a tense standoff with the club, which manager Eddie Howe grimly described as a “lose-lose” situation.

* He was the subject of a 110 million pounds bid from Liverpool in August, according to British media reports.

* Isak accused Newcastle of breaking promises and misleading supporters in a statement that confirmed he wanted to leave, saying that change was in the “best interests of everyone.”

* Newcastle’s signing of Germany forward Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart in a club-record deal opened the door for Isak’s departure, allowing the 25-year-old to finally complete his dream move to Anfield on Monday. - Reuters