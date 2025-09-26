Liverpool’s Leoni faces year out after ACL injury on debut

LIVERPOOL manager Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that teenage defender Giovanni Leoni faces up to a year on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his debut.

The 18-year-old Italian, who joined the Premier League champions from Parma last month in a deal worth an initial 26 million pounds, was injured during Tuesday’s 2-1 League Cup win against Southampton.

Slot expressed sympathy for the young player, acknowledging the difficult situation of getting such a serious injury so early in his Liverpool career.

“He’s still so young so he has so many years still to go after he recovers from a terrible injury like that,“ the manager said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Leoni’s injury leaves Slot with just three fit centre-backs in captain Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool’s attempt to sign Palace captain Marc Guehi for defensive cover collapsed on deadline day after the Eagles failed to secure a replacement.

Guehi has been instrumental in Palace’s club record run of 17 games without defeat in all competitions.

The match at Selhurst Park pits the Premier League’s only two unbeaten teams against each other, with Liverpool aiming to extend their perfect start of five consecutive victories.

Slot admitted his team has benefited from some good fortune in their early season matches, including several late winners.

“If you look at the games, they were most of them quite close,“ he said.

Hugo Ekitike will miss the Palace clash through suspension after his red card for removing his shirt while celebrating his winner against Southampton.

Alexander Isak is set to make his first Premier League start since becoming the competition’s most expensive player following his 125-million-pound move from Newcastle. – AFP