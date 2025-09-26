Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha signs first professional contract at 17

LIVERPOOL’S 17-year-old forward Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club.

The club announced the deal on Thursday without disclosing its specific financial details.

British media reported that Ngumoha signed a contract until 2028, which is the maximum three-year term permitted for players under 18 by Football Association rules.

Ngumoha made a dramatic impact by coming off the bench to score a 100th-minute winner on his Premier League debut against Newcastle United last month.

That goal made him Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer in the competition’s history.

He also featured in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield last week.

The England youth international received his senior debut in an FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley back in January.

Ngumoha joined Liverpool’s academy from Chelsea last year and has since made a total of five senior appearances for the first team. – Reuters