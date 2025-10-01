Liverpool slump to Champions League defeat at Galatasaray

LIVERPOOL slumped to a shock 1-0 Champions League defeat against Galatasaray on Tuesday evening.

Victor Osimhen’s 16th-minute penalty secured victory for the Turkish giants at their home stadium.

The English champions suffered back-to-back defeats for only the second time under manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool arrived in Istanbul following their first loss of the season against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Manager Arne Slot made four changes to his starting lineup for this crucial European fixture.

Mohamed Salah and the club’s £125 million signing Alexander Isak began the match on the substitutes’ bench.

Slot had been highly critical of his team’s first-half performance during their weekend defeat at Selhurst Park.

He received little response from his star players during another disjointed display in Turkey.

Galatasaray capitalised fully on Liverpool’s ongoing defensive deficiencies throughout the match.

Slot’s tactical decision to deploy midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back proved unsuccessful.

Baris Alper Yilmaz provided an early warning when he went one-on-one with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool nearly took the lead seconds before conceding the decisive penalty.

Hugo Ekitike was denied by Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in a promising attacking move.

Ismail Jakobs then cleared Cody Gakpo’s follow-up effort directly off the goal line.

Galatasaray immediately launched a swift counter-attack following this Liverpool opportunity.

Yilmaz earned a somewhat soft penalty after contact from Szoboszlai’s stray arm.

Osimhen confidently converted the resulting spot-kick despite previously having a Champions League penalty saved by Alisson.

Florian Wirtz continues waiting for his first Liverpool goal after another saved effort.

Ibrahima Konate headed narrowly wide from a corner shortly before the half-time interval.

Konate’s poor early-season form has significantly contributed to Liverpool’s defensive struggles.

The French defender nearly gifted Galatasaray a second goal early in the second half.

Alisson produced another excellent save to deny Osimhen from close range.

Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper suffered an injury during this crucial intervention and required substitution.

Giorgi Mamardashvili replaced the injured Brazilian shot-stopper for the remainder of the match.

Slot introduced both Salah and Isak after sixty minutes in search of an equaliser.

Liverpool’s attack remained largely impotent despite these significant changes.

The visitors thought they had earned a late penalty when referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot.

The French official overturned his decision following a Video Assistant Referee review.

Galatasaray nearly doubled their advantage during second-half stoppage time.

Lucas Torreira drilled a powerful shot just wide of Mamardashvili’s goal.

Liverpool now sit 16th in the Champions League standings after two matchdays.

Both teams have collected three points from their opening two group stage fixtures. – AFP