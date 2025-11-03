Long-awaited sepak takraw academy set to open in June

KUALA LUMPUR: After a long wait, the Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) can finally breathe a sigh of relief as they prepare to open their new facility, the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Academy Centre at Stadium Jalan Raja Muda in Kampung Baru.

PSM president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan said that renovations are needed at the venue, which is expected to be fully operational by June.

The stadium still needs many upgrades, including air conditioning installation. It may take two to three months to open the academy there.

“We have used the stadium for small programmes in the past. We will work to enhance it further to ensure it functions effectively as an academy,“ he told Bernama.

He shared the good news following a meeting with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, which was also attended by the National Sports Council (NSC) deputy director-general (sports development) Jefri Ngadirin and PSM representatives yesterday.

He expressed deep appreciation for the commitment of Hannah and her ministry, along with NSC and the National Sports Institute (ISN) in fulfilling PSM’s aspiration to establish its academy.

Previously, Mohd Sumali said that PSM had planned to have its own stadium and had identified several possible locations in the Klang Valley.

However, last October he reportedly considered establishing a sports academy instead of owning a stadium.

He added that PSM had secured a nine-year lease to manage the ISN-owned stadium until 2034.

Mohd Sumali also said the National Sepak Takraw Development Programme (NSTDP) will be launched next month.

He added that the NSTDP marks a significant milestone for traditional sports, particularly in nurturing young talents at the grassroots level.