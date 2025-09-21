LTdL 2025 organisers prioritise rider safety with full SOP compliance

ORGANISERS of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi have committed to improving rider safety through full compliance with established standard operating procedures.

National Sports Council director-general Jefri Ngadirin confirmed that multiple stakeholder meetings have addressed safety protocols for the upcoming event.

“With the experience we have had since 2023, safety issues have not arisen,” he stated during a press briefing.

He emphasised that police presence will be increased to ensure proper race control throughout the competition.

Jefri noted that organisers strictly follow guidelines from both the International Cycling Union and Royal Malaysia Police.

This safety assurance follows a recent tragic incident during the Langkawi Legendary Ride where a participant died in a cycling accident.

The 2025 edition requires an organisational budget of approximately 19.5 million ringgit with 7.5 million ringgit coming from sponsorship support.

Chief operating officer Emir Abdul Jalal confirmed that all government grants and sponsorship funds go directly toward operations and security.

He expressed confidence that this year’s event will be organised efficiently and orderly.

Logistical preparations will be simpler as the peloton only needs to cross to Langkawi once instead of multiple times. – Bernama