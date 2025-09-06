Luis Suarez banned six matches for Leagues Cup spitting incident

INTER MIAMI forward Luis Suarez has been suspended for six matches following his actions in the aftermath of the Leagues Cup final defeat to Seattle Sounders.

The 38-year-old Uruguayan international was sanctioned for spitting at a Sounders official during the post-match altercation that followed Miami’s 3-0 loss.

Tournament disciplinary authorities confirmed the suspension will apply specifically to next year’s edition of the competition.

Major League Soccer retains the right to impose additional punishment beyond the six-match ban.

Suarez’s teammate Sergio Busquets received a two-match suspension while Tomas Aviles was handed a three-game ban.

Seattle coaching staff member Steven Lenhart has been suspended for five matches following the chaotic scenes.

The incident occurred immediately after the final whistle when Suarez rushed at Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas and placed him in a headlock.

This action triggered a mass confrontation involving multiple players and staff from both teams.

Security officials struggled to contain the situation as cameras captured Suarez spitting at a Seattle staff member while walking away.

Suarez issued a public apology on Thursday acknowledging his inappropriate behaviour during the tense moment.

He expressed regret for his actions and apologised to everyone affected by the incident.

This suspension represents another chapter in Suarez’s controversial disciplinary history throughout his professional career.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona star received a four-month ban for biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup.

He previously faced an eight-match suspension in England for racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra in 2011.

Suarez also gained notoriety during the 2010 World Cup for a deliberate handball that denied Ghana a quarter-final victory. – AFP