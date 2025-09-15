Luka Modric scores first AC Milan goal in 1-0 win over Bologna

LUKA MODRIC celebrated his 40th birthday by scoring his first goal for AC Milan in a hard-fought 1-0 Serie A victory over Bologna at the San Siro.

The veteran midfielder started the move in the centre of the pitch before finishing Alexis Saelemaekers’s low cross with a perfect first-time strike.

Modric joked about his age after the match, saying he hoped people would stop mentioning it following his decisive contribution.

He praised the team’s fighting spirit and expressed confidence that performances would improve game by game.

The six-time Champions League winner joined Milan as a free agent after thirteen glorious years with Real Madrid.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri was sent off for his furious reaction after a late penalty decision was overturned following a pitch-side review.

New signing Christopher Nkunku appeared to have won a penalty seconds after coming on as a substitute when he went down under challenges from Jhon Lucumi and Remo Freuler.

Referee Matteo Marcenaro initially awarded the spot-kick but changed his decision after consulting the monitor, sparking Allegri’s touchline rage.

The victory marked a successful debut for fellow new arrival Adrien Rabiot, who impressed alongside Modric in midfield.

Milan hit the woodwork three times during the match but ultimately relied on Modric’s clinical finish for all three points.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan was forced to limp off with a right calf problem that will keep him out of next Saturday’s clash at Udinese.

The win moved Milan up to fifth place in Serie A, level on six points with both Cremonese and Roma.

Earlier, Atalanta coach Ivan Juric confirmed that Ademola Lookman would miss their Champions League opener at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigeria forward remains sidelined following his failed attempt to force a move to Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

Lookman has not featured this season after abandoning team training in hope of securing a transfer that never materialised.

The 27-year-old has scored 52 goals in 117 matches for Atalanta, including a famous hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final victory. – AFP