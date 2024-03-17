Luton rescue draw with Forest as Burnley keep survival hopes alive

LONDON: Luton's Luke Berry struck late to salvage a crucial 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, while Burnley kept alive their faint survival hopes with a 2-1 victory against Brentford on Saturday.

As the fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League comes to a head, Luton and Forest met in a potentially decisive showdown at Kenilworth Road.

Forest, beaten in their previous three games, took the lead through Chris Wood's first-half strike.

But Berry came off the bench to equalise with just one minute to play in normal time.

Third-bottom Luton, who blew a three-goal lead in Wednesday's disastrous 4-3 defeat at Bournemouth, are without a win in their last nine games in all competitions.

They sit three points behind fourth-bottom Forest, with both sides having nine games left to preserve their top-flight status.

Luton's late leveller was painful for Forest, who face the potential threat of a points deduction before the end of the season after being hit with a Premier League charge over alleged financial breaches.

“The reality is that this match is huge for us and we know that,“ Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said this week.