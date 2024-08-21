M’sia-India sign MoU to establish strategic cooperation in youth and sports development

MALAYSIA and India have agreed to establish strategic cooperation in the field of youth development and sports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in a statement said the cooperation was agreed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries which was signed at the Hyderabad House, New Delhi, India.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Malaysia was represented by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan while India was represented by Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy.

“Among the focus areas of the MoU is the Malaysia-India youth exchange program initiative and anti-doping. The signing of a five-year MoU between the two countries is seen to further improve bilateral relations between Malaysia and India,” according to the statement. .