Malaysia aiming for IPC slot – Megat D Shahriman

MALAYSIA is aiming to secure a slot in the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which is scheduled to convene this September in Seoul, said Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin.

He said it is to strengthen Malaysia’s role in the development of para sports at both national and global levels.

He noted that the intended role is to ensure Malaysia is directly involved in policy-making and setting the direction of the Paralympic movement at the international level.

“...perhaps, Insya-Allah, I myself will contest for a position in the IPC. At present, we only hold a portfolio at the Asian level. In the IPC, we don’t have one yet. But we are working on it.

“God willing, with the help of strategic partners including South Korea, we hope to join the IPC with them and open up space for a Malaysian representative,” he told reporters after receiving a visit from South Korean Paralympic Committee president Jung Jinowan at MPM in Kampung Pandan here today.

Meanwhile, he said the visit by the South Korean Paralympic Committee president to Malaysia is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and implementing joint development programmes.

The programmes will see Malaysia and South Korea sending athletes to each other’s countries for training and international-level exposure, with Megat D Shahriman acknowledging that there is still much to be learned from South Korea’s management of Paralympic sports.

In another development, he emphasised that national para-athletes deserve equal attention based on their outstanding performances at the international level.

Commenting on the disparity in coverage between para-athletes and able-bodied athletes, Megat D Shahriman said it is time that fair attention is given, as para-athletes often demonstrate their capabilities despite receiving less media spotlight.

“We are working closely with the new director of para sports at the National Sports Council (MSN), and I believe the direction now taken aligns with our aspirations,” he said.