Malaysia Cup: Sri Pahang, KL City through to last eight

PETALING JAYA: Sri Pahang FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC checked into the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals after winning their return-leg ties in contrasting fashion on Sunday (December 1) night.

While Sri Pahang had to rely on two penalties to edge Selangor FC 2-1 in the return leg for a 3-2 aggregate win at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium here, KL City thumped Kedah FC 4-1 for a 6-4 aggregate victory at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Sri Pahang and Selangor, who drew the first-leg tie 1-1, were evenly matched in the initial stages of the first half before visitors Pahang shot into the lead through a Manuel Hidalgo penalty in the 25th minute after Selangor’s Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar fouled Kpah Sherman in the box.

The Red Giants thought they had equalised in the 64th minute but Ali Olwan’s goal was chalked off because striker Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim was in an offside position.

Their disappointment turned to joy in the 78th minute when Alvin Fortes floated in a cross and skipper Muhammad Safuwan Baharudin was on hand to head home the equaliser.

With the aggregate score finely poised at 2-2, it was left to Sergio Aguero to be the hero for Pahang when he converted a penalty in the 81st minute after Selangor’s Quentin Ho was adjudged to have fouled Maykola Ahapov in the box.

Sri Pahang will face Perak in the quarter-finals, with the first leg on Dec 15 and the return leg on Dec 22.

Over in Cheras, home team KL City produced a dominant performance to crush Kedah 4-1.

Kedah, who won the first-leg tie 3-2 on home ground, had no answer to KL City’s power-packed first-half display that saw the home team score three times through skipper Paulo Josue (14th minute), Jovan Motika (19th minute) and Ryan Lambert (41st minute).

With KL City going into the break 3-0 up for the night - and 5-3 ahead on aggregate - Kedah, under coach Victor Andrag, narrowed the deficit with a goal by Milos Gordic in the 74th minute.

However, KL City put the tie beyond doubt with goal number four through Zhafri Yahya (90+2).

KL City face an uphill quarter-final tie as they will be up against defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), with the first leg on Dec 13 and the return leg on Dec 21.