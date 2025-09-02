KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men’s indoor hockey team ensured they did not finish at the bottom of the 2025 World Cup standings in Porec, Croatia, after a comeback victory over Trinidad and Tobago, winning 6-4 in the 11th-12th place classification match today.

In the match held at Zatika Sport Centre, Mohd Rodzhanizam Mat Radzi’s squad secured their first win of the tournament after suffering defeats in all their Group B matches and previous classification games for the 9th-12th positions.

Trinidad and Tobago took the lead with a field goal from Mickell Pierre in the 7th minute, followed by another from Darren Cowie three minutes later.

However, Malaysia responded strongly, netting three goals—two from Muhammad Ashran Hamsani and one from Abdul Khaliq Hamir in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Trinidad and Tobago fought back, scoring two more field goals through Teague Marcano (20’) and Jordan Vieira (21’), making it 4-3.

The lead was short-lived as Malaysia’s Muhammad Najmi Farizal Jazlan converted a penalty corner two minutes later to level the score at 4-4.

Malaysia then sealed the victory in the final quarter with goals from Abdul Khaliq and Faridzul Afiq Mohd, securing 11th place in the tournament, while Trinidad and Tobago finished 12th.