Malaysia hockey team loses 4-1 to India in Asia Cup Super Four

MALAYSIA’S national hockey team suffered a significant 4-1 defeat against India in their second Super Four match of the 2025 Asia Cup.

The Speedy Tigers initially took the lead with a field goal from Muhammad Shafiq Hassan in the second minute at the Bihar University of Sports Hockey Stadium.

India equalised through a penalty corner conversion by Manpreet Singh during the 17th minute of the match.

Sukhjeet Singh then put India ahead with a field goal just two minutes later in the 19th minute.

Shilanand Lakra extended India’s advantage with another field goal in the 24th minute of play.

Vivek Sagar Prasad sealed the comprehensive victory for the hosts with a fourth goal in the 38th minute.

This result leaves Malaysia in second position in the Super Four standings with three points.

China also have three points but sit in third place due to an inferior goal difference.

India currently lead the group with four points from their two matches played.

Malaysia must now secure victory against South Korea in their final Super Four match this Saturday.

Only the top two teams from the Super Four stage will progress to the championship final. – Bernama