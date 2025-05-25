NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun made amends for their Malaysia Masters 2023 runners-up heartbreak when they stunned compatriots and 2022 world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik to be crowned as the 2025 edition champions.

Fifth seeds Wei Chong-Kai Wun were in cruise control from the start of the opening set in the battle at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, racing to a 6-1 lead.

The world No. 8 then widened the gap to nine points at 20-11, largely due to a string of unforced errors, especially at the net by fourth seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik and closed it out with 21-12.

Shaking off early nerves, the world No. 3 Aaron-Wooi Yik unleashed an aggressive display in the second set, surging to an 11-8 lead at the interval and maintaining their momentum to force a deciding set with 21-15.

It was a close fight in the early stages of the third set, with both pairs locked at 8-8, but from then on Wei Chong-Kai Wun kept their cool and defended well to thwart their opponents from gaining any real momentum.

A thunderous smash from Wei Chong sealed a famous 21-16 victory over their senior compatriots in a 50-minute rubber set battle, making them the first Malaysian pair to win the men’s doubles title at the Malaysia Masters since Goh V Shem-Lim Khim Wah in 2013.

Today’s victory not only marked their third win in five meetings against Aaron-Wooi Yik, but also their second title of the year, having clinched the Indonesia Masters 2025 by upsetting home favourites Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto, 21-11, 21-19, in January.

In Malaysia Masters 2023, Wei Chong-Kai Wun emerged as runners-up when they went down fighting 15-21, 24-22, 19-21 to South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae.

As Malaysia Masters 2025 champions, Wei Chong-Kai Wun pocketed US$37,525 (approximately RM159,000) prize money while Aaron-Wooi Yik earned US$18,050 (about RM76,000) as runners-up.