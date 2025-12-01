Malaysia Open: Antonsen to defend title against Yu Qi, again

DEFENDING champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark will face off against China’s top men’s singles shuttler Shi Yu Qi in the 2025 Malaysia Open final at Axiata Arena here today, in a repeat of last year’s final.

Antonsen marched into the final after spending 57 minutes to dispose of eighth seed Kodai Naraoka from Japan, 21-14, 21-14 today, while fellow finalist top seed Yu Qi had to come from behind to oust compatriot and seventh seed Li Shi Feng, 16-21, 21-5, 21-12 in the other semifinal match.

Second seeded Antonsen was pleased to overcome long rallies in the match and scored his fifth win out of nine matches against Naraoka so far.

“For tomorrow’s match I will be the underdog but I will do my absolute best to fight with everything I got and try to enjoy Axiata Arena once again,” he told reporters in a post-match interview.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, top seed and defending champion An Se Young of South Korean will have a chance to defend her title after beating 2022 champion Ratchanok Intanon, 21-14, 21-18.

She will face second seeded Wang Zhi Yi of China who beat Pornpicha Coeikeewong from Thailand, 21-16, 21-12.

Another defending champion, Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning from China failed to defend their women’s doubles title following a 21-19, 16-21, 17-21 defeat to compatriots Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian in the semifinals today.

Yi Fan-Shu Xian will take on Japanese pair Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto who stunned fourth seeds Li Yi Jing-Luo Xi Min from China, 21-13, 23-21 in the other semifinal match.