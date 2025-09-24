Malaysia’s 2025 SEA Games medal target to be announced in November

YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has confirmed that the national contingent’s total medal target for the 2025 Thailand SEA Games will be announced in detail during November.

She explained that the medal target would be set according to the overall total rather than being broken down by colour.

This target will be established after considering recommendations from experts at the Nippon Sports Science University in Japan.

“What we will announce will no longer be about targets according to colour (gold, silver and bronze),“ she told reporters after attending the ongoing 1st ASEAN-China Women’s Wushu Championships 2025.

She added, “Instead, it’s only for our overall medal target... this will be based on the proposals of the NSSU experts, in collaboration with the National Sports Council (NSC) and National Sports Institute (NSI).”

NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin had previously expressed optimism about Malaysia’s medal prospects compared to the 2023 edition in Cambodia.

He stated that Malaysia stands a better chance of hauling in more medals due to the different sports programme.

Jefri also confirmed that Malaysia would send its best athletes to the Thailand SEA Games, which will be held from December 9 to 20.

This participation is viewed as crucial preparation for the 2027 edition that Malaysia will host.

Regarding sports development in Negeri Sembilan, Hannah revealed that development projects this year totalled RM144 million.

She said that of the 15 projects involved, four had been completed, five are being carried out, while six others are at the pre-implementation stage.

“Every year, the ministry strives to ensure infrastructure development is carried out in every state,“ she noted.

She concluded, “The application process for all of this is explained in Parliament.” – Bernama