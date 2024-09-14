Malaysia’s Izzat Shameer climbs to top of the world ranking list in lawn bowls

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s lawn bowl ace Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple made a significant leap in his career by climbing to the top of the world rankings, displacing Scotland’s Stewart Anderson, in the latest ranking list released by the world body.

Based on the latest ranking released https://worldbowlseries.com/male-rankings/, the Perak-born bowler rose from second to first position (on 822 points) above Scottish challenger Stewart Anderson (797pts) and Australia’s Aron Sheriff (781pts) in third position.

In the meantime, Nor Farah Ain Abdullah, who emerged as the women’s champion at the 2024 Indoor World Championships in Guernsey, also renewed her world ranking where she is now ranked second behind Australia’s Kelsey Cottrell while Tyala Bruce of New Zealand is in third place.

Malaysian Lawn Bowls Federation (MLBF) president Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz said the astonishing success of these two players was the best in the country’s lawn bowls history.

“Their success is largely contributed by the points gained from the championship achieved at the World Championships in Guernsey, United Kingdom and the Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand this year.

“Based on this success as well, both of them have been selected to compete in the 2024 World Bowls Champion of Champions Tournament which will be held in Auckland, New Zealand from Now 25-30,” he said in a statement today.