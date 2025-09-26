Malaysia’s Korea Open campaign ends as both mixed doubles pairs lose

MALAYSIA’S participation in the Korea Open badminton tournament concluded on Friday following quarter-final defeats for both of the country’s remaining mixed doubles pairs.

Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie were defeated by China’s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin with a final score of 9-21, 21-18, 8-21 after a 43-minute match.

This loss marks their ninth defeat in ten meetings against the Chinese pair.

The other Malaysian duo, Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, also exited the tournament after losing to Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje 12-21, 8-21 in just 33 minutes. – Bernama