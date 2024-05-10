Malaysia’s Rizq Adam Rohizam just two strokes back heading into final day of Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

GOTEMBA: Malaysia’s Rizq Adam Rohizam will head into the final day of the 15th Asia-Pacific

Amateur Championship just two strokes behind tournament leader Rintaro Nakano of Japan at Taiheiyo

Club Gotemba.

Rizq is well-placed in joint second position on six-under-par through five holes of his third round on the

par-70 course, tied with China’s Wenyi Ding when play was suspended at 5.05pm due to fading light. The

Malaysian had to complete six holes of his second round in the morning due to the preceding day’s

weather delays.

The winner will be rewarded with an invitation to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf

Club and exemptions into The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush and the 129th Amateur Championship at

Royal St George’s.

Players had to contend with unrelenting rain throughout Saturday, a spillover from the wet and foggy

conditions of the previous day which delayed the start of play for six and a half hours.

Speaking after the completion of his second round, Rizq noted that he aims to play it smart and not get

overly aggressive.

“I usually am the aggressive type, but I know that the more aggressive I get, the more mistakes I can

make. So I will stick to the gameplan and play it safe. If the birdies come, they come, if the bogeys come,

they come as well – deal with it and just focus on the present, instead of dwelling on the past,” said Rizq,

who is in his freshman year at Missouri University of Science & Technology.

Whatever happens, Rizq can take immense pride in his performance, especially since he missed the cut

in his maiden Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship appearance at Dubai Creek three years ago.

“You cannot describe the feeling. It’s surreal and exciting to be near the top of the leaderboard in the

biggest amateur event in the Asia-Pacific region. I’m honoured to be playing at this beautiful and

prestigious golf club, and of course it’s amazing being able to see Mount Fuji,” said the 18-year-old.

Compatriot Anson Yeo meanwhile was elated at making his third consecutive cut at the Asia-Pacific

Amateur Championship, following rounds of 72 and 71. The 18-year-old lies in T28 position on three-over

par through 11 holes of his third round.

“I played pretty well these past two days and managed to get to the weekend again. I’m proud to have

played three times in the Asia-Pacific Amateur and made the cut each time, as the course set-ups are

always tough,” said Yeo, who finished 67th at Royal Melbourne in 2023 and T29 at Amata Spring in 2022.

Malaysia’s top-ranked male amateur, Andrew Yap, carded consecutive 74s and agonisingly missed the

halfway cut of seven-over-par by a solitary stroke. The two other Malaysians who started at Taiheiyo Club

Gotemba, Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid (72, 78) and Zubair Firdaus (74, 77), also failed to progress.

Malaysia’s best finish in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship is seventh, achieved by Marcus Lim

(Royal Melbourne Golf Club, 2023), Ervin Chang (Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 2018) and Mohd Iszaimi

Ismail (Mission Hills Golf Club, China, 2009).

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was created in 2009 as a joint initiative between the Asia-Pacific

Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament and The R&A, with the aim of further developing

golf in the Asia-Pacific region. Notable past competitors include 2021 Masters champion Hideki

Matsuyama of Japan, a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, and Australian Cameron Smith,

champion of The 150th Open.

Collectively, alumni of the Championship have gone on to win 27 tournaments on the PGA Tour to date

and more than 130 events across major professional tours. The Championship returns for the second time

to Japan, which hosted the second edition of the event in 2010. Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, located at the

base of Mount Fuji, is hosting the Championship for the first time.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship is the most widely distributed amateur golf event across the

world, with its high-definition broadcast including three hours of live coverage on each of the four

competition days. A 30-minute highlight show will also be produced following the conclusion of the final

round.

For more information, visit www.AACgolf.com or follow exclusive content through the Championship’s

official social handles on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.