Malaysia’s world champions Tang Jie-Ee Wei withdraw from Hong Kong Open

NEWLY crowned world champions Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei will not be competing in next week’s Hong Kong Open, choosing instead to focus on their recovery and preparations for upcoming major tournaments.

National mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto confirmed the decision, saying the pair have had a packed schedule of appreciation events since returning from the Paris World Championships on Tuesday.

“Tang Jie–Ee Wei have withdrawn from the Hong Kong Open because they said their condition is not good.

“They will be exhausted if they play there. So, we will just focus on the China Masters only,“ Nova told the New Straits Times.

He mentioned that the pair had initially planned to compete but had been tied up with appreciation events and had yet to resume full training.

Since they have already qualified for the World Tour Finals, the focus will now shift to the Super 750 and Super 1000 tournaments.

“They will play in the China Masters as they have another week to train and will also compete in the Korea Open (Sept 23–28),“ he said.

The Hong Kong Open, a Super 500 event, kicks off Tuesday.

With back-to-back celebratory and appreciation events keeping them busy, Tang Jie–Ee Wei were unlikely to be at peak condition for the Hong Kong Open, where they were semi-finalists last year.

With their spot at the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou already secured, the duo are taking the opportunity to prioritise recovery and preparation for the bigger stages ahead.

Representing Malaysia in Hong Kong will be world No. 8 Goh Soon Huat–Shevon Lai, world No. 14 Hoo Pang Ron–Cheng Su Yin, and world No. 34 Wong Tien Ci–Lim Chiew Sien.