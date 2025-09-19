Malaysia Squash Cup GPS grant rejected due to October 31 deadline

THE Sports Matching Grant application for the Malaysia Squash Cup scheduled for November has been rejected because the tournament falls outside the stipulated funding period.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed the rejection, stating that all GPS-funded programmes must conclude by October 31 to align with government accounting requirements.

“The deadline for tournament eligibility under the GPS funding this year is October 31, in tandem with the government’s annual accounting requirements,“ the ministry stated.

KBS secretary-general Datuk Dr K. Nagulendran emphasised the ministry’s commitment to transparent and accountable distribution of sports grants.

He confirmed that the GPS framework and its deadlines had been clearly communicated to all stakeholders to ensure fairness.

“These criteria must be implemented consistently for all applicants to ensure accountability towards the use of public funds,“ he added.

Media reports had previously indicated that the Malaysia Squash Cup would not proceed this year due to the unsuccessful funding application.

The ministry reiterated its dedication to supporting sports development while maintaining strict governance principles for public fund utilisation. – Bernama